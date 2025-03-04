abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 321,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

