Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-$11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.6 billion.
Ingram Micro Stock Performance
Shares of INGM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. 645,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98. Ingram Micro has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ingram Micro Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.
Ingram Micro Company Profile
Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.
