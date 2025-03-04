Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE SABA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 130,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,403. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

