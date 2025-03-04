Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE SABA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 130,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,403. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
