Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,634,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 1,249,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,343.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ISUZF remained flat at $13.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
About Isuzu Motors
