SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $371,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 3.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SNPS opened at $443.26 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.29 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.15 and its 200 day moving average is $514.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

