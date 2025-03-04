Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Lowered to Hold Rating by Truist Financial

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRP
Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 4.5 %
Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kimbell Royalty Partners
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kimbell Royalty Partners
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Zoom Stock: Leading the Video Market After Skype’s Exit
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Intuitive Machines: March 6 Is a Pivotal Day for Lunar Economy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Rocket Lab’s Plunge: Buy the Dip or Watch from the Sidelines?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.