Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 349 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 118,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE V opened at $361.60 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $671.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.92 and its 200 day moving average is $306.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

