LGT Group Foundation Has $5.05 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $394.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.06 and its 200-day moving average is $371.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.