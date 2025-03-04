800 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 860.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,786,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,361,000 after buying an additional 10,559,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 827.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,160,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,539,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

