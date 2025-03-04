Plato Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,794. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.06.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

