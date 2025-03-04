Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 3rd

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and PENN Entertainment are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the operation of casinos and gaming facilities. These stocks represent an investment in businesses that earn revenue through gambling, entertainment, and related services, and they are often influenced by trends in tourism, discretionary spending, and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $4.70 on Monday, reaching $275.90. The company had a trading volume of 620,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.71. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268,329. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.85. 961,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.43. 1,228,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.84. 1,723,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

See Also