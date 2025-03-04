LGT Group Foundation Has $1.73 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TotalEnergies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

