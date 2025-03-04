IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,800 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
IDEX Stock Down 2.9 %
IDEX stock opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.69. IDEX has a 1-year low of $188.11 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
