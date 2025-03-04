LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 354 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,133 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,802,000 after buying an additional 1,240,478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Logitech International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,451,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,611,000 after buying an additional 89,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2,315.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,445,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,673,000 after buying an additional 1,385,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Logitech International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,097,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $105.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

