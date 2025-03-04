Synergy Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTGS. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 436,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,152 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 346,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 153,554 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

