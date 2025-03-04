Cheems (cheems.pet) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CHEEMS)

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a market cap of $163.92 million and $14.78 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cheems (cheems.pet) alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83,732.44 or 0.99865534 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83,462.77 or 0.99543902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet) launched on September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc.

Buying and Selling Cheems (cheems.pet)

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000079 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $14,906,520.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems (cheems.pet) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheems (cheems.pet) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheems (cheems.pet) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.