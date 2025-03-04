Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 118,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 337,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $106,562,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,499,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of V opened at $361.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.64. The stock has a market cap of $671.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.