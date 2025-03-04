Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 118,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 337,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $106,562,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,499,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of V opened at $361.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.64. The stock has a market cap of $671.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
