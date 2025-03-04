PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.84% of PepsiCo worth $3,834,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.33. The stock has a market cap of $213.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

