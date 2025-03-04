Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Drops By 41.9%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FOSLL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 15,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,285. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

