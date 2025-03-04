Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $863,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 187.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,238 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

