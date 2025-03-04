iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 407,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,430,000 after purchasing an additional 129,827 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.31 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

