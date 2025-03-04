Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $5.86. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 651,003 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VERV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $499.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

