Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 181 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

IJH stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

