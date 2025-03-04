Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Expands By 67.5%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the January 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.7 days.
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYF remained flat at $52.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.07. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
