First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.63.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

