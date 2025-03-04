First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.63.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
