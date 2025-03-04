Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,209,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 61,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,095,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,467 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $566.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $570.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

