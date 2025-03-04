Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

