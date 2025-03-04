Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Persimmon Price Performance

Persimmon stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 36,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $45.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

