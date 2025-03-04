Ring Mountain Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,183 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Walmart by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 10,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,581,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,853,393,000 after buying an additional 344,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,485,124.40. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,777 shares of company stock worth $17,657,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

