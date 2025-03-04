Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Standard Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. Standard Bank Group has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

