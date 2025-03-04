Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Standard Bank Group Price Performance
Shares of Standard Bank Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. Standard Bank Group has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $14.68.
About Standard Bank Group
