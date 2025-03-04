Mayport LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mayport LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $440.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.79. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Monster Beverage: Monster Upside or a Risky Buy?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.