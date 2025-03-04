Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $18.62 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.7% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,101,000 after acquiring an additional 908,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,728,221.66. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.27 billion, a PE ratio of 152.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

