Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Grows By 40.8%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

SBSNF remained flat at $32.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

