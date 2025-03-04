Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Grows By 40.8%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
SBSNF remained flat at $32.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00.
About Schibsted ASA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.