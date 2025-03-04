Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Expands By 50.0%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. 21,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,984. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

