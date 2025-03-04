Repay’s (RPAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Get Repay alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Repay

Repay Trading Down 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.43. Repay has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,751.75. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.