Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $10.59 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,348 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,829 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,956 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,738,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,786,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,269,000 after buying an additional 816,226 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $17,589,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

