Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.98. The firm has a market cap of $226.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

