Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,193,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,325,000 after purchasing an additional 552,949 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,526,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,997,000 after purchasing an additional 557,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,642,000 after buying an additional 2,674,807 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

