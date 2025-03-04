Bard Associates Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.61% of Harvard Bioscience worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 63.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 304.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,118.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 2.8 %

HBIO opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

