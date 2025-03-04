Reach (LON:RCH) Releases Earnings Results

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 25.30 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Reach had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Reach Price Performance

LON RCH opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.44. Reach has a 52-week low of GBX 61.56 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 112.80 ($1.43). The company has a market cap of £276.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jim Mullen sold 48,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13), for a total transaction of £43,195.26 ($54,892.95). Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc is the UK’s and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News.

With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day.

