State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $30,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,540,000 after acquiring an additional 564,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,558,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,363,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,329,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 89.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.