Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,881 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCIT stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.25.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
