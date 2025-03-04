Bard Associates Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.66% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 3.6 %

EPM opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a PE ratio of 97.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 960.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPM shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Evolution Petroleum

About Evolution Petroleum

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.