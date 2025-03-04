Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 230,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 67,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 27.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 74,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 1,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,169 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 246,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 475,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLN. Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

