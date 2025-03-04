Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 7.6% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

