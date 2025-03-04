Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 26.3% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,519,000 after buying an additional 1,984,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $536.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.