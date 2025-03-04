Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,116,900 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the January 31st total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.7 days.
Prosus Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PROSF remained flat at $43.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,302. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.
Prosus Company Profile
