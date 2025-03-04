Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,116,900 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the January 31st total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.7 days.

Prosus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSF remained flat at $43.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,302. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.