Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHH. Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,351. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average of $139.64.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,201,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $19,545,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 120,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,903 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $15,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

