L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 6.01%. L.B. Foster updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FSTR opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $274.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSTR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

