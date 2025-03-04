Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Down 37.1% in February

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,302. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

